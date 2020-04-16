Loriel Christine Espinosa was born on June 14th, 1982 to Steve and Susan (Petska) Pokorny in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She passed away April 12, 2020. She lived in Colorado with her family until 1991 when they moved to their ranch in Lyons Valley near Lander, Wyoming. During her childhood she was involved in 4-H and spent time working with her family on their ranch.

This love of being outdoors and agriculture continued throughout her life. While attending Lander Valley High School she was an active member and leader of FFA winning many awards and honors. She attended the Washington Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. and was president of the Lander FFA chapter. She was an outstanding student. She graduated from LVHS in 2000 and attended the University of Wyoming where she earned her degree in Molecular Biology.

Loriel was adventurous and excited to see new places. She traveled to Rome, Italy, and France for World Youth Day; she explored Germany with her cousin and friends; and, always looking for ways to help others, she traveled to Honduras to assist with dental care for those in need.

After graduating from the University she taught Environmental Science and Biology at the Wind River Tribal College in Ethete while continuing to work on the family ranch.

Loriel married Josh Espinosa on June 10, 2006. They lived near the ranch and enjoyed the outdoors together. They had 3 beautiful children, Zane, Siara and Cole. In 2009 Josh was tragically killed in an automobile accident.

Loriel was a devoted mother who spent her time caring for her children and sharing with them her appreciation of the outdoors, learning, and ministering to others. Recently she and her children were able to travel to New York where they had a wonderful time. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was known for her quick wit, intelligence, curiosity, and love for her family. Her death leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew her.

Loriel is survived by her parents, her children, sister – Timmery Hellyer (Jim), brother – Flint Pokorny, nephews Maclean and Joseph Hellyer and niece Taylor Blasko, also her Mother and Father-in-law Alice and Steve Espinosa and sister-in-law Michelle Larson (Jesse) and niece Bailee and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, grandparents Alma and Emanuel Petska and Joe and Eileen Pokorny and special aunt, Mary Reeve.

Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, donations may be made in Loriel’s name to St. Joseph’s Children’s, 1419 Main Street, Torrington, WY 82240, OR to a charity of donor’s choice.