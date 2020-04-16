Hit-and-Run Turns into Hours-Long Standoff; Police, Suspect exchange gunfire

The suspect was shot after firing on officers

The Riverton Police Department released the following statement after the suspect in the case was taken to SageWest Health Care Hospital with a gunshot wound:

“On Wednesday April 15, 2020 at approximately 1:02 P.M. Riverton Police Officers responded to the 1400 Block of Aspen Drive for a report of a Hit-and-Run involving a motor vehicle. During the investigation officers attempted to make contact with the suspect involved in the hit-and-run.

“During the investigation the suspect was identified as a 56-year-old Riverton resident. The subject proceeded to barricade himself inside a residence at which time the Riverton Police Department evacuated the residential area.

“During the situation, the suspect initiated gunfire toward officers who returned fire. The suspect did sustain a gunshot wound and is being medically treated at this time. The situation has been contained and there is no threat to the community.

“The incident has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.”

The incident was cleared shortly after 6 p.m. allowing those individuals who had been evacuated from the scene to return to their homes.

The law enforcement agencies on the scene included a SWAT Team from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department, the RPD’s Special Response Team, Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department, Officers from the Casper Police Department, State Highway Patrol Troopers and Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. An American Medical Response Ambulance (AMR) was on standby at the scene and transported the wounded suspect to the hospital.

Wyotoday.com photos by Erick Pauley, Rusty Wuertz and Ernie Over