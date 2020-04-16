July 19, 1941 to March 24, 2020

Charlotte E. (Hiser) Hallam, 78 years young was born to Lynn Lyman Scriven and Charlotte Florence Rawlins in Glenrock, Wyoming. She attended grade school in Douglas where her mother and step-father (Frank V. Hiser) ranched.

Charlotte also lived in Pavillion, Worland, and Hudson. The family moved to Lander in 1956, where she attended Fremont County Vocational High School (now Lander Valley HS).

Charlotte and her sisters Eileen and Edna married three Hallam brothers, Phillip, Ralph and Earl. Charlotte and Phillip just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in Hudson.

Survivors include children Louis (Toni) Hallam of Lander, Francine (Scott) Lewis of Hudson, Shirley (Dan) Schmill of Texas, Jim Hallam of Lander, Bill (Tim) Hallam of Riverton; grandchildren, Crystal (Shawn) Baker of Lander, Cherilyn Robinson of Lander, Kristi Flanders of Utah, Amy Flanders of Nevada, Matthew Hallam of Riverton, Kelsey (Jon) Marshall of Rawlins; great-grandchildren, Effie, Riley, and Michael; brother, Frank (Judy) Hiser of Washington; sisters, Joann Fowler of Washington, Margaret (Chris) Smith of Hudson.

Charlotte was preceded in death by mother, Carlotte F. Hiser of Washington; step-father, Frank V. Hiser of Lander; father, Lynn L. Scriven of Idaho; sisters, Eileen Plumb of Lander, Edna Jahrig of Arizona; brother, Robert Hiser of Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was a homemaker and also helped on the farm. She was a great baker and made everything from scratch. She also enjoyed family get togethers, loved her grandchildren, gardening, growing beautiful flowers and roses, Bar J Wranglers, going on Cruises, fishing, going out to eat, loved going to the cabins at Saratoga in the Bear Lake. She loved all animals and birds, she would watch them for hours.

