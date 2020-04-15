Wyoming Arts Council Fellowships now open

The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting applications for fellowships in Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Creative Writing. Fellowships are open to Wyoming residents, and are merit-based awards.

Applications are juried by noted artists and professionals in the field and who are from outside the state. The deadline to apply to the fellowships is June 3. All fellowship recipients will receive a $3,000 unrestricted award as well as an opportunity to showcase their work in the state.

The Visual Arts Fellowships are selected based on the artist’s portfolio and honoring work that reflects serious and exceptional investigation. Artists working in any medium may apply. Up to three fellowships may be given each year. Applications must be submitted online through CaFE . The jurors for this year’s Visual Arts Fellowships are Iwan Bagus from Washington, DC and Nicole Herden from Kearney, NE.

The Performing Arts Fellowships are given to honor excellence in the artists’ field and are based on appropriate media samples and artist statements. Up to four fellowships will be awarded; two in the category of Music and two in the category of Theatre and Dance. Artists may only apply in one category (Music or Theatre and Dance) and applications must be submitted online through Submittable. The juror for this year’s Performing Arts Fellowship in Theatre and Dance is Claro de los Reyes from New York, NY, and the juror for Music is Tara McGovern from Coralville, IA.

The Creative Writing Fellowships are awards of merit, based on a writer’s body of work, and honoring Wyoming’s literary artists whose work demonstrates exceptional writing. One fellowship will be awarded in each category of Poetry, Creative Nonfiction, and Fiction, for a total of up to three fellowships. Writers may only submit in one category and applications must be submitted online through Submittable. The jurors for this year’s Creative Writing Fellowships are Kathryn Savage from Minneapolis, MN for the Poetry category, Marie Mockett from San Francisco, CA for the Creative Nonfiction category, and Mesha Maren from Alderson, WV for the Fiction category.

Additional information can be found on the Arts Council website. Complete eligibility requirements can be found with each call on Submittable and CaFE. For more information, contact Taylor Craig at the Arts Council, 307-274-6673 or taylor.craig@wyo.gov