WG&F halts nonresident daily fishing license sales

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is suspending the sale of nonresident daily and five-day fishing licenses, effective immediately. This suspension is due to the need to ensure individuals coming into Wyoming for a non-work related purpose comply with Governor Gordon’s April 3, 2020 Directive requiring a fourteen day quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals are responsible for complying with all state and local orders.

The suspension of nonresident fishing licenses is a temporary measure to give the department the ability to align with state and local social distancing guidelines, directives, and orders which were put in place for public health and safety. Authority was granted through an emergency rule signed by Governor Gordon.

Emergency regulations remain in place for 120 days. The Department may reverse this license sale suspension if guidelines, orders, or directives are changed.