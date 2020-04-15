Lander, Washakie County in Top 10 for Census response

Wyoming residents are generating new momentum in responding to the 2020 Census. As of Tuesday, April 14, the statewide response rate for Wyoming is at 39.6 percent. This represents a large increase in self-response for Wyoming; in fact California, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming were in a six-way tie for the highest daily total self-response rate in the nation on Monday, April 13th.

For comparison, the national self-response rate is 48.6 percent. One of the biggest challenges facing response rates in Wyoming is the fact that approximately 23 percent of residents live in an area designated as “Update Leave.” Update Leave areas are part of a special operation for the Census Bureau and encompass rural locations that have city-style addresses but may use P.O. boxes to receive their mail, or it can be homes that contain rural route or highway contract route addresses. These locations have not yet received a formal 2020 Census invitation or paper questionnaire, which is contributing to the lower statewide self-response numbers.

Does this describe your situation? Don’t Worry! You can still respond online if:

· You live at a home with a city-style address (ex: 510 Cowboy Way) but use a P.O. box to get your mail. If that is you, we highly encourage you to go online TODAY and complete your questionnaire. Simply go to www.my2020census.gov and click on “Start Questionnaire” and then click on the link underneath the ID field that reads, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”

The Census is asking Wyoming residents with non city-style addresses, like rural routes or highway contract routes, to please wait for their Census packet with ID to be dropped off at their home due to the complexity of these types of rural addresses. The update leave operation is currently slated to resume in mid-June 2020 but is subject to change. It is much more efficient and accurate for the Census Bureau to count residents with complex addresses when they use their Census ID to complete the questionnaire.

For areas getting into the competitive spirit, here are the latest self-response rates for our top 10 counties and cities in Wyoming:

In addition to Lander’s 51.9 percent response rate and Washakie County’s 47.2 percent, Thermopolis is at 44 percent, Riverton 26.7 percent, Pavillion 16.1 percent, Dubois 5.6 percent, Hudson 5 percent and Shoshoni 2 percent as of today, April 15th.

If you have already received your invitation and/or paper questionnaire, residents can still respond online at https://2020census.gov/, by filling out their paper questionnaire and mailing it back, or by calling on the phone at 1-844-330-2020 (English). It has never been easier to respond on your own—all without having to meet a census taker.

ABOUT THE 2020 CENSUS

You can complete the census online, by phone, or by mail. Find out more about each of these methods below: Online Response Guide Phone Response Guide Paper (Mail) Response Guide

