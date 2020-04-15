Jan 7, 1952 – Apr 13, 2020

Kathleen M. Vincent (Kathy) died April 13, 2020 in the arms of her husband and children after a long and courageous battle with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Kathy was born Kathleen Mary Rogers on January 7, 1952 at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, Nebraska. She was the third of four children born to Joseph G. Rogers and Edna T. Thieman Rogers of Randolph, Nebraska. Kathy attended grades 1 through 12 at St. Francis De Chantal Elementary and High School in Randolph. Kathy graduated Valedictorian with her class of 1970, and this year would have been her fiftieth-class reunion.

Kathy’s father practiced law for approximately fifty years in Randolph, Nebraska and her mother was a homemaker. According to Kathy, you could not have grown up in a better place at a better time. She played in the creek that ran through town with her friends hunting for frogs and toads during the summer and would then go swimming at the municipal pool to beat the heat and humidity of a Midwest summer. While in school Kathy was involved in many activities. She was a cheerleader for all four years of high school, worked on the High School news paper and played volleyball among other endeavors.

Kathy graduated Valedictorian in 1970 from St. Francis High School and then attended Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. While attending Creighton she met her future husband, Joel Vincent. Kathy married Joel over their winter break from Creighton, on December 29, 1973 at St. Francis Church in Randolph. Kathy graduated from Creighton University Cum Laude with a degree in psychology. Kathy then supported Joel and herself while Joel completed law school. In 1978 Kathy moved to Riverton with Joel and that is where she made her home for the rest of her life.

Kathy was employed a total of 29 years for Central Wyoming College in Riverton (CWC). For the last 20 years she was the Director of the Adult Basic Education and General Education Diploma Program. During her tenure more than 2,000 people earned their GED, and with it, a better life. Her commitment to the education of nontraditional students was recognized at the State, Regional and National level. Kathy retired on January 31, 2019. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with ALS. Kathy confronted the diagnosis with the attitude that she would try to make every day a good day, and in that she was successful.

Kathy leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Joel, and three children; Janine M. Vincent of Denver, CO., Mark R. Vincent of Riverton, WY., and Robert P. Vincent of Denver, CO. She is also survived by her brother Patrick G. Rogers and his wife Linda of Ashland, Nebraska; her older sister Margaret Steffensmeier and her husband Gene of Fremont Nebraska; and her younger sister, Susan Arens and her husband John of Crofton, Nebraska as well as seventeen nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Joel’s brothers: John R. Vincent and his wife, Gretchen of Riverton; Dr. James K. Vincent and his wife Kerry of Billings, Montana; Jerold Vincent and his wife, Candace of Spokane, Washington; Jeffrey Vincent of Riverton; and Jay Vincent and his wife Connie of Riverton as well as sixteen nieces and nephews on Joel’s side of the family. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph G. Rogers and her mother, Edna T. Rogers.

Words cannot express our grief at the passing of our wife and mother. Our only consolation is she is now at rest. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations to another cause, please consider a donation to the National ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter in Westminster, CO.

