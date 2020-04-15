Mar 26, 1941 – Apr 12, 2020

Graveside services for Juanita Ann Stamp, 79, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Michael’s Cemetery. A Prayer Service will be held Wednesday evening at her home, 1480 Blue Sky Hwy.

Mrs. Stamp passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

She was born on March 26, 1941, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming, daughter of Isaac and Theresa (Whiting) Chavez.

Juanita married Mervin H. Stamp on January 29, 1961. They were married for 57 years before Mervin passed on July 10, 2018.

She attended Haskell Indian School before receiving her L.P.N. from Casper College. She then attending Miles City Community College in Miles City, MT, where she received her R.N. Degree and finally, she attended M.S.U. in Billings, Montana, earning her B.S.

For most of Juanita’s life, she lived in Fremont County working for a number of years as an R.N. for Indian Health Services.

Juanita liked to watch her favorite football team, The Dallas Cowboys, play and her favorite basketball team, the L.A. Lakers. She also enjoyed going to the casino, spending time with her loving family as well as watching television.

Survivors include her sons, Kevin Stamp and his wife, Mary R. Wilson, Allyn Stamp and his companion, Anita Kantorowicz of Billings; grandchildren, Dylan Stamp and his companion, Kylee Strever, Kobe I. Stamp, Alexis Stamp, Nora A. Wilson, Tori Wilson, Chad Wilson, Georgina Wilson, and JR Wilson; great grandsons, Oliver M. Stamp, Dylan L. Wilson; brothers, Isaac Chavez, Jr., Allen Whiting and Elliot Whiting; sister, Doreen Whiting.

Mrs. Stamp was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin H. Stamp; sons, Matthew Stamp and Mervin Stamp, Jr.; parents, Isaac Chavez, Sr. and Theresa Whiting; grandparents, Grace and Joseph Chavez; daughter-in-law, Sonya L. Willow; granddaughter, Harriett Wilson.

