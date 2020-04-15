Gas prices downward trend continuing locally

Wyoming gas prices have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.98/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 58.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $0.99/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.70/g.

Unleaded regular fuel prices in Fremont County are running from $2.06.9 per gallon upwards to $2.11.9 per gallon according to a Wyotoday.com survey of prices in Riverton.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.83/g today. The national average is down 42.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 100.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years: