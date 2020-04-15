Cowgirls Sign Five from Five Countries in Spring Class

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has signed five more players for the 2020-21 season, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Gerald Mattinson. Breaking down the signees, there are three forwards and two guards, a pair of student-athletes that have experience at the Division I level and five different countries represented. Joining the Cowgirls in the fall will be 6-1 forward Dagny Davidsdottir, 6-3 forward Paula Salazar, 6-1 Forward Marta Savic, 6-0 guard Iris Tsafara and 5-10 guard Ola Ustowska.



The five new Cowgirls join Lexi Bull, Grace Ellis and Landri Hudson in this year’s signing class, as the trio signed with Wyoming in November.



“We are very pleased with our spring recruiting class,” Mattinson said. “Each of these young women are very talented basketball players as well as quality students. We feel that their talents fit our style of play very well, they are all versatile players that can play multiple positions. They are excited to be Cowgirls, they are team players, and they want to help us win a championship!”



More information on each signee is available below.



Dagny Davidsdottir | 6-1 | Forward | Hveragerdi, Iceland | Westtown School | Niagara University

Before Wyoming: Spent four seasons at Niagara University… Had career averages of 3.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game… As a senior in 2019-20, averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while playing in 17.5 minutes per game… Played in 26 games with 19 starts as a captain her senior season… Shot 44.2 percent (43-120) from the field and 90.0 percent (18-20) from the free throw line… Scored a career-high 16 points against Saint Peter’s, pulled down a career-high nine rebounds twice, dished out a career-best three assists twice and had a season-high three blocks against Coppin State… Earned academic all-MAAC honors three times… Made Niagara’s honor roll four times and founded Niagara’s Women in Business club.



High School: Played for Iceland’s Under 15 (2012), Under 16 (2012-2013), Under 18 (2015) and Under 20 (2016-17) national teams… Named the Hveragerdi’s Basketball Player of the Year in both 2013 and 2015, and Hamar’s Basketball Player of the Year in 2014… Played two years of basketball in the United States at The Westtown School in Westtown, Pa…. In the 2015-16 season, her senior year, she played in 13 games and averaged 8.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game… Was named a team captain her junior and senior seasons… Earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors as a junior and senior… Also lettered in volleyball and track & field.



Personal: Daughter of David Davidsson and Gudrun Hafsteinsdottir… Has two siblings… Will earn a master’s in finance at Wyoming.



Coach Mattinson: “She is a graduate transfer from Niagara, and she will get a master’s in finance here at Wyoming. She’s a very hard-working, journeyman type player. She’s a very high IQ basketball player, understands positioning, situations, and has very good skills to score in a variety of ways. She will bring Division I experience after averaging 17.5 minutes, 4.8 points, and 3.9 rebounds, while playing in 26 games and starting in 19 as a senior. She’s a very good student, having made the MAAC all-academic team.”



Paula Salazar | 6-3 | Forward | Barcelona, Spain | Institute Vilanova del Vallés

High School: During her prep career, was a part of a runner-up team in the Catalonia of Clubs, and finished fourth in the same tournament in a different season… Was part of a Spain Champion of National Teams… Another club team placed fifth in Spain… Was named to the Ideal Quintent… Was an all-Catalan and all-Spanish selection.



Personal: Daughter of Emilio Salazar Luengo and Pilar Palacios Hernando… Has one brother… Intends to major in education at Wyoming.



Coach Mattinson: “Paula is a long, athletic player that can step out and shoot the three with a great deal of range! She has shown on film the ability to score in a variety of ways, and on the defensive end, her length gives her the ability to alter and block shots. She has guard ball handling skills in a 6’3″ body. she will add a lot of versatility to the front line!”



Marta Savic | 6-1 | Forward | Zagreb, Croatia | Sport Gymnasium

High School: Competed at the FIBA U18 European Championships for Croatia in 2019, averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest… Her club team was the 2019 Croatian U19 Champions, the 2018 runners up in the Croatian National Championship, the 2018 U19 Champions and the 2017 U19 Champions… Had success at the club level on U18, U17, U16 and U15 teams… Was named to the WABA Final Four All-Star Team in Croatia in 2017.



Personal: Daughter of Kresimir and Sanja Stekovic Savic… Has two siblings… Intends to major in sociology or psychology at Wyoming.



Coach Mattinson: “Marta is a power forward with a great deal of toughness. She moves very well, has great hands and feet, and is willing to play physical when needed. She has the ability to score in a variety of ways, both at the block and faced up. Her basketball skills, the ability to put the ball on the floor, her passing, and her IQ make her a natural for our motion. She plays a lot like former Cowgirl Bailee Cotton.”



Iris Tsafara | 6-0 | Guard | Athens, Greece | First High School of Agia Paraskeui | University of South Florida

Before Wyoming: Spent one season at the University of South Florida, where she redshirted.



High School: Captain of her high school team for her final two seasons… Led her team to the national school championship finals in 2018, where they finished as runners-up… In that tournament, was the top scorer… In the semifinals, scored 33 points with 23 rebounds, 20 assists, 5 blocks and three steals… Earned academic excellence honors three times… Won a club championship in 2018 with Sporting WBC… Competed on the Greek U16 team.



Personal: Daughter of Konstantinos and Vasiliki Tsafara… Has one brother… Undecided on a major.



Coach Mattinson: “Iris is a tall guard that can handle the ball like a point guard. She is long and athletic with great basketball skills. She’s a very good shooter with a very quick release and has a lot of range. She has a great ability to see the court, and she incorporates her teammates very well.”



Ola Ustowska | 5-10 | Guard | Kartuzy, Poland | SMS PZKosz Łomianki

High School: Competed at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championships for Poland, where she averaged 3.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game… Was part of the club team that was champions of Poland in 2020, 2019 and 2018… Was named an All-Star in 2019… Made a team-best eight three-pointers in a game in 2019.



Personal: Daughter of Rafal and Katarzyna Ustowska… Has one brother… Plans on majoring in graphic design at Wyoming.



Coach Mattinson: “Ola is a versatile guard with very good size. She has the basketball skills and ability to play any position along the guard line, from the one through the three. She’s a very good shooter with a lot of range on her shot, and she has a very high basketball IQ and is a great passer. Her skill set and abilities are a natural for our motion game.”