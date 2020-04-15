County now at 42 Covid-19 Infections; More testing capability coming soon

Fremont County Covid-19 infections now total 42 according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s latest update. The report also indicated there are seven presumed positive individuals.

The Fremont County Emergency Incident Management Team coordinating the county’s response to the virus reported that 38 additional people have been directed to self-isolate, including 16 individuals in Riverton, 12 at Arapahoe, nine in Lander and one at Fort Washakie.

In response to a question posted Tuesday on the Fremont County Covid-19 Hub site on why tests are not more available, the answer from Fremont County Public Health is as follows:

“Widespread testing would help us understand how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic has penetrated our community. Shortage of test kits, and restrictions that have been imposed by the state laboratory that prioritize testing for patients and health care workers limit widespread testing. Private laboratory testing backlogs are also a significant challenge for local medical providers and public health officials, both here and across the country. We are beginning to expand local testing, and hope in the near future to have support from the state and CDC for increased testing in Fremont County. Plans are under development at the state and national levels to hire testing personnel and increase testing for COVID-19, but they are not yet in operation.”