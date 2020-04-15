Breaking News

BREAKING – Shots fired in Riverton neighborhood; Police receive fire; Area cordoned off

Article Updated: April 15, 2020
Armed officers are seen in the area... Police have cordoned off a four square block section around Forest and Aspen Drives in NE Riverton for an active shooter barricaded in a home and firing at officers. Wyotoday.com photo by Erick Pauley

UPDATE AT 3:23 P.M. A law enforcement officer at the scene reported to Wyotoday.com that the individual barricaded in a home on Aspen Drive has shot at police, the area around the home is being evacuated and other assets are being brought to bear at the scene. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies, The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Wyoming State Troopers have responded.

Original Post:

According to radio reports, Gunshots aimed at Riverton Police Officers surrounding a home near Aspen Park School where a man with a gun was reported barricaded inside were reported in the past four minutes. Please stay clear of the scene
Residents of the area are being asked to stay away from their windows as shots have been fired from inside to officers outside…
The RPD Special Response Team has been activated

