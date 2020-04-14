Resident defrauded out of $1K; Four Arrests

The Riverton Police responded to 21 calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the call log included:

A fraud of $1,000 was reported at a residence in the 1600 block of West Main. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Joseph Antelope, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Battery.

Brian Dodge, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Angel Redman, 18, Arapahoe, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

A Juvenile Female was cited for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.