Record Low Highs set this week in Lander, Riverton

The high temperatures of the last few days in Lander and Riverton were below the normal low temperatures, according to data from the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

Lander’s normal low for Sunday is 30 degrees, but Sunday’s high was only 24 degrees. The previous record low high temperature was 26 set in 1997

Riverton’s normal low on Sunday is 30 degrees, but the high temperature was only 25, 10 degrees cooler than the previous record low high of 35 set in 2019.

On Monday, Lander’s high was 26 degrees, five degrees below the normal low temperature for the date, and three degrees cooler than the previous record low high temperature of 29 set way back in 1945.

Riverton’s high temperature Monday was 29 degrees while the normal low on that date is 31. The new record low high is two degrees cooler than the previous record set in 2014.

Lander’s temperature records began in 1892 and Rivertons date bak from 1997.