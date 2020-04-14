Moss, Ferris, Morgan named State Coaches-of-the-Year

From Wyopreps.com
The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the selections for ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2019-20 Winter Sports’ Season. These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.
Here are the winners by sport and classification:
Basketball:
1A Girls – Briant Teichert, Cokeville
2A Girls – Aleta Moss, Wyoming Indian
3A Girls – Cody Helenbolt, Douglas
4A Girls – Sara Tuomi, Kelly Walsh
1A Boys – Jason Williams, Saratoga
2A Boys – Craig Ferris, Wyoming Indian
3A Boys – Aaron Abel, Worland
4A Boys – Paul Kabonic, Star Valley
Girls’ Assistant – Dale Gilbert, Pine Bluffs
Boys’ Assistant – Steve Nelson, Big Piney
Indoor Track:
Girls – Bruce Mowry, Cheyenne Central
Boys – Taylor Kelting, Sheridan
Assistant – Clint Fernandez, Kelly Walsh
Boys’ Swimming & Diving:
3A – Shawna Morgan, Lander
4A – Tom Hudson, Laramie
Special Sports (Skiing):
Rick Stonehouse, Cody
Wrestling:
2A – Charlie Williams, Moorcroft
3A – Eddie Clark, Star Valley
4A – Travis Peak, Kelly Walsh
Assistant – Don Flynn, Glenrock
Jr High/Middle School:
Ron Nelson, Lusk
Jeff Barnett, Glenrock