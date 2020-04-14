Moss, Ferris, Morgan named State Coaches-of-the-Year

From Wyopreps.com

The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the selections for ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2019-20 Winter Sports’ Season. These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.

Here are the winners by sport and classification:

Basketball:

1A Girls – Briant Teichert, Cokeville

2A Girls – Aleta Moss, Wyoming Indian

3A Girls – Cody Helenbolt, Douglas

4A Girls – Sara Tuomi, Kelly Walsh

1A Boys – Jason Williams, Saratoga

2A Boys – Craig Ferris, Wyoming Indian

3A Boys – Aaron Abel, Worland

4A Boys – Paul Kabonic, Star Valley

Girls’ Assistant – Dale Gilbert, Pine Bluffs

Boys’ Assistant – Steve Nelson, Big Piney

Indoor Track:

Girls – Bruce Mowry, Cheyenne Central

Boys – Taylor Kelting, Sheridan

Assistant – Clint Fernandez, Kelly Walsh

Boys’ Swimming & Diving:

3A – Shawna Morgan, Lander

4A – Tom Hudson, Laramie

2020 LVHS Boys State Champion Swimming and Diving Team. It’s the Tigers 24th State Championship in a row. Coach Shawna Morgan was named the Wyoming Class 3A Swimming Coach of the Year.

Special Sports (Skiing):

Rick Stonehouse, Cody

Wrestling:

2A – Charlie Williams, Moorcroft

3A – Eddie Clark, Star Valley

4A – Travis Peak, Kelly Walsh

Assistant – Don Flynn, Glenrock

Jr High/Middle School:

Ron Nelson, Lusk

Jeff Barnett, Glenrock