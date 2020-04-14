Detention Center at 121 Inmates; Frauds reported

Over the past 24 hours the Dispatch Center at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving 24 calls for service. The ambulance service was dispatch 13 times and there were two fire calls. Two persons were booked into the Detention Center which is responsible for 121 inmates today.

Items of note from the call blotter include:

One report of credit card fraud is under investigation and a second separate report has a report pending. This follows a similar report called in to the Lander Police. Be aware that scammers are working. Take due diligence to protect your information.

The Coroner’s office was called for a death on Riverview Road near Riverton.

Arrests:

Tyler Higgenbotham, 23, Lander, Arrested. Interference with a Peace Office, A Fremont County Warrant for Failure to Appear.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.