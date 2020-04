The Lander Police Department responded to eight calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the call log included:

A report was received about a debit card fraud in Lander that the victim’s bank will handle.

A family fight resulted in a juvenile female leaving the home, who has now been signed in as a runaway.

There was one hit and run crash reported on Clinchard Street where a truck was struck by an unknown vehicle.

There were no arrests