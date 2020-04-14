Covid-19 Cases increase to 41 locally, Seven More Probable

Tuesday morning’s Coronavirus update shows 41 county residents who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus with seven probably positives, according to the Fremont County Covid-19 Incident Management Team.

By city, the positive cases include 24 in Lander, one in Riverton and 16 on the Wind River Reservation.

In the the three days from Friday, April 10th through Sunday, April 12, 46 county residents were advised to self-isolate after showing symptoms of the virus. Communities involved include 20 at Fort Washakie, 11 in Riverton, Seven at Arapahoe, Five in Lander, two at Ethete and one at Pavillion.

Statewide the Wyoming Department of Health reports 275 laboratory-confirmed cases with 98 probable cases. There has been one death of a man in Johnson County.

Laramie County continues to lead the state with 60 confirmed cases, Teton county has 56, Fremont 41, Natrona 33, Sheridan with 12 and Campbell and Johnson counties each with 11 cases. Twenty-one of the state’s 23 counties are reporting cases, the exceptions are Platte and Weston counties.