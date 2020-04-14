Bevy of meetings tonight in Lander and Riverton

There are a series of public meetings today, including the Lander and Riverton City Councils, the Riverton School Board and the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees.

Lander City Council: Second reading of an ordinance setting the milllevy to fund the city for the new fiscal year beginning July 1st; Authorization for the mayor to sign a number of leases, letters and agreements for ongoing city projects, a lease with the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association, School District #1 and several water development project amendments. The meeting commences at 6 p.m.

The Riverton City Council will meet for a work session to listen to presentations for Community Contracts for Services funding as part of the city’s budget process. The requests comes from local non-profit organizations such as the Volunteers of America Center for Hope, Big brothers and Big sisters, PAWS, R Recreation, Volunteer Firement and the Senior Citizens Center, just to name a few. Last year, the city council approved funding requests totaling $290,000 to ten entities. This year a total of #351,724 has been requested from 17 different organizations. The community service contracts are the only item on the work session agenda, slated to begin at 7 p.m. The session may be viewed on the city’s cable channel 191, on the city’s YouTube channel or on Facebook Live.

The Riverton School Board will vote on awarding contacts on two district construction projects, including the RHS Skylight Replacement Project and the Career Center Sanitary Sewer Replacement project. The board will also offer news and all contracts for certified staff for the next school year. The board will also be asked to accept two grants.

The Central Wyoming College’s Board of Trustees will hear, via a Zoom conference, updates from the colleges departments and staff as well as an Environment Scanning Report from Louisa Hunkerstorm, Director of Institutional Effectiveness. Her report centers on achieving equity. “Beyond access and success, which both remain relevant and important, the new frontier in the community college effort to bring college to all Americans is equity. In CWC’s context, equity means eliminating the gaps in access and success among different demographics of students,” she said. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.