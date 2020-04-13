Juvenile Pornography; Dog Fight; Coroner Call

Lander Police on Friday received a report that a juvenile female had sent nude photographs of herself to schoolmates and they were spread from there. Police interviewed all persons involved. The parents of the juvenile said they would handle the situation.

A dog identified as a Pit Bull leapt out of a vehicle at Lynn Gardens and attacked and injured another dog of a resident there. Officers answered questions about the city’s animal ordinance. No further action is planned.

Details about a physical fight on Sunrise Villa were gathered by the LPD and forwarded to the county attorney for review and possible charges.

The coroner was called for a deceased individual after the person failed to answer telephone calls and a welfare check was initiated. The address was on McDougall Drive Sunday at 9:43 a.m.

Arrests/Citations

Kelsey Washington, 30, Lander, Cited. Domestic Violence.