Breaking News

Has it been a decade already?

News Director
Article Updated: April 13, 2020
Comments Off on Has it been a decade already?
Lander Game Warden Brady Frude's 10th anniversary with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is being recognized. WGFD
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is congratulating five employees on their years of service to the State of Wyoming. The following employees celebrated a work anniversary in March:
• David Zafft – Fisheries Management Coordinator, Laramie- 30 years 
• Travis Trimble – Assistant Fish Culture Supervisor, Casper- 20 years 
• Cody Bish – Glenrock Game Warden-10 years 
• Brady Frude – Lander Game Warden- 10 years 
• Erin Leonetti –  Cody Fish Passage Biologist- 5 years

Post navigation

Posted in: