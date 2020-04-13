Has it been a decade already?

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is congratulating five employees on their years of service to the State of Wyoming. The following employees celebrated a work anniversary in March:

• David Zafft – Fisheries Management Coordinator, Laramie- 30 years

• Travis Trimble – Assistant Fish Culture Supervisor, Casper- 20 years

• Cody Bish – Glenrock Game Warden-10 years

• Brady Frude – Lander Game Warden- 10 years

• Erin Leonetti – Cody Fish Passage Biologist- 5 years