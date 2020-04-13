Firearms stolen in separate incidents; 11 arrests; Five citations issued

Riverton Police responded to 79 calls for Service in the 72 hours from Friday to Monday morning. Items of note from the call log:

A sex offense was reported on Thursday afternoon in the Riverton area and the case is under active investigation

A large grass fire was reported behind Walmart along the Rails To Trails pathway that consumed a good number of acreage, but there were no structures threatened and no injuries.

Police are investigating the theft of a Hi Point MC9 Semi-Automatic 9mm firearm from a residence on East Park.

The death of a man found in a vehicle at Riverton Auto Sales in the 500 block of North Federal on Good Friday is under investigation. A police report indicated the death was not suspicious.

Police were notified of the theft of a Duramax 4440 XP Generator that was stolen from a garage in the 1100 block of Westview Drive.

A burglary was reported Friday afternoon where a rifle was taken from a wood shop in the 300 block of Antelope Drive. A report is pending.

A refrigerator on lease from an appliance rental store was reported stolen from an address on Sioux Avenue. A report is pending.

A large house party at 10:50 p.m. Friday was reported to police in the 100 block of East Adams, in apparent violation of restriction of gatherings of more then 10 people or more and in violation of social distancing recommendations. Police advised the group to keep the noise down.

Arrests/Citations:

Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance were a female, 19, and a male, 26, both of Riverton.

Dallas Dresser, 32-year-old female, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Probation Revocation and Interference.

Lucas Sanchez, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication on Friday

Delphine Antelope, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.

A 32-year-old male from California was issued a citation for Battery after an altercation in the 700 block of West Main.

A juvenile male was issued a citation for Minor in Possession of Alcohol at 3:54 a.m. on Valley Circle Saturday morning.

Pauline Sittingeagle, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Smith, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

Veronica Spotted Elk, 38, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 21-year-old Riverton female was issued a citation at 5:30 p.m.Saturday for Leaving the Scene of a Hit and Run crash in the 1400 block of East Park

Lucas Sanchez, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication on Saturday

Shasta Miller, 56, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Earl Crispin, 63, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A Juvenile male of Riverton was issued a citation for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Lucas Sanchez, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication on Sunday.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.