Eldon B. (Antelope) Starr, Sr.

Traditional Native American Graveside services for Eldon Bains (Antelope) Starr, Sr., 55, will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Wallowingbull Cemetery. Mr. Starr passed away on April 10, 2020.

Eldon was born on January 22, 1965, in Lander, Wyoming, son of Charles Gambler, Sr. and Florine (Wallowingbull) Amos.

He attended Roberts School in Idaho, Mill Creek School, Wyoming Indian High and Wind River High School, as well as Dulknife Community College in Lame Deer, MT.

Mr. Starr spent time living in Wyoming as well as Montana. Eldon worked as a laborer and at the Casino. He enjoyed attending Pow-Wows, basketball games and rodeos as well as sweats, Sundance and Peyote meetings and spending time with his family

He was a member of the Native American Church.

Survivors include his son, Eldon Bains Antelope, Jr.; daughter, Taylor Lynn Antelope; brothers, Larry White Antelope and Steven Amos; sisters, Delphine Antelope, Darla Amos, and Charlene Gambler; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Francis Swallow, Flora Swallow, Gloria St. Clair and Clyde Wallowingbull.

Mr. Starr was preceded in death by parents, Florine Wallowingbull Amos, Jessie Ray Amos, Charles Gambler, Sr., brothers, Kenneth Wallowingbull, Anderson Antelope, Sr., Charles Gambler, Jr., sisters, Lawencetta Antelope, Selma Antelope; grandparents, John and Jessie Swallow and Ronald Wallowingbull, Sr.

