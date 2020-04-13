Economic Uncertainty Presents opportunity for entrepreneurs

Central Wyoming College (CWC) and the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and College of Engineering and Applied Science are extending their partnership to support Wyoming’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, continuing a statewide education program called Entrepreneur Essentials.

After hosting a successful pilot program this past fall throughout the state, Entrepreneur Essentials is ready to provide educational tools to help statewide entrepreneurs build a solid foundation for launching and growing successful businesses. Entrepreneur Essentials is a hybrid version of the highly successful CWC Start-Up Intensive (SUI) program, with in-person sessions and online learning.

The four-week program will start Friday, May 15. Offered two weekends and one evening a week, the program will be entirely online with the possibility of an in-person meeting for the final weekend.

Due to the current economic environment, this first course will launch at a significant discount to its normal stated course fees. Regularly priced at $995, the cost of the spring 2020 program will be discounted to $584 for in-state participants and $780 for Idaho and other Western states. Wyoming Workforce Training grants may apply to those who qualify and apply by April 14. Students can receive four CWC college credits, which address the CWC Bachelor of Applied Science degree.

“The current economic uncertainty across Wyoming will give birth to many entrepreneurs and challenge existing businesses that need to pivot to survive,” says CWC Dean Lynne McAuliffe. “We aim to help them do this with solid practical educational content, terrific instruction and a group of peers who are navigating similar waters.”

“Entrepreneur Essentials was developed from the 10-week Start-Up Intensive,” says Sandy Hessler, SUI instructor. “One hundred Wyomingites have graduated from SUI, one of the most successful entrepreneurial education programs in the state. We are excited to offer this modified course that still allows for a collaborative, interactive experience for entrepreneurs in cities across Wyoming.”

Entrepreneur Essentials will teach participants to:

— Communicate a business vision based on an identified customer problem and solution.

— Develop an idea into a business concept.

— Identify a core customer set.

— Research the market opportunity and competition.

— Develop a sound financial model for the business.

“Why this partnership? Why now? Through the ENDOW initiative, we learned about the economic challenges and opportunities facing Wyoming today and in the future,” says Peter Scott, a professor of entrepreneurship at UW. “To grow the Wyoming economy, Wyoming residents need access to entrepreneurial education.”

“The Entrepreneur Essentials program fits with our new strategic plan that has a goal of deeper engagement with the state,” says UW College of Business Dean David Sprott. “Start-Up Intensive has a proven, six-year track record in the education space, with many successful businesses launched and relaunched. We believe that this new partnership will allow us to expand entrepreneurial education around Wyoming with CWC.”

Of the 100 entrepreneurs who graduated from SUI in the last six years from Wyoming, about 100 jobs, at an average annual salary above $40,000, have been generated. SUI has added $4 million worth of income to Wyoming’s northwest regional economy.

For program dates/times and more information about the Entrepreneur Essentials program, go to www.cwc.edu/essentials, or email Liza Millet at lmillet@cwc.edu or Scott at pscott5@uwyo.edu.