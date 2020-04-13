All but 2 Wyoming Counties now report COVID-19; 270 total statewide

Monday morning’s Covid-19 update from the Wyoming Department of Health reports 270 laboratory-confirmed cases and 94 probable cases across Wyoming. The WDH is reporting 40 local cases in Fremont County with seven probable cases, meaning people who were in c lose contact with an individual who had tested positive. Local Cases include: 24 in Lander; 1 in Riverton; 14 on the Wind River Reservation and one unidentified location.

Hot Springs and Big Horn Counties have now reported their first cases over the weekend, while Washakie county now has 5 cases with three probable. Laramie county has the most positive cases at 58 with 26 probable; Teton County has 56 cases with 23 probable, Natrona County has 33 cases with eight probable, Sheridan County has 12 cases with three probable, and Campbell County has 11 cases with four probable and Johnson County also has 11 cases with two probable. Twenty one of the state’s 23 counties are now reporting cases of the Coronavirus

On Sunday, Fremont County Public Health Office Dr. Brian Gee, following the new recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, is now asking people to voluntarily wear masks whenever in public spaces. This includes places such as grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores of any kind, sale barns, car dealerships, etc.

These are the beneficial properties of cloth masks: They make it hard to touch your nose and mouth, thus providing great protection for what is the biggest infection vector in most situations — hand-to-face transmission. They reduce the exposure of your nose and mouth to viruses, and they reduce the chance that others will get infected from you when you are sick and don’t know it.