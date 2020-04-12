Iras Wright Trover

St. George, Utah – Iras Wright came into this world on September 24, 1930 to devoted, faithful parents during the Great Depression. Despite this humble beginning, Iras was afforded a solid and comfortable life in Salt Lake City, Utah. She shared her upbringing with one younger brother, Walter.

Iras attended public schools graduating from South High School in 1947. Her interest in music flourished and has remained a large part of her life. She was thereafter attached to choir and the lifelong friends and acquaintances surrounding her time with the Symphonic Choir. She was also the featured soloist singing at the Statue of Liberty with the United States Marine Band in the late 90’s, which she held as one of the highest honors of her singing career.

After high school graduation she attended the U of U and worked as a waitress/hostess at the Little America Coffee Shop. She met the love of her life, Wellington Morris Trover “Mo”, who had recently returned home from serving his country in the United States Navy during WWII, and was attending college, majoring in Geology… and the rest, as they say, was history. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in May of 1949 and had a life full of laughter, love, devotion and public service. From that chance meeting back in 1948, 6 children, 19 grandchildren, and 48 great grandchildren and a new great-great grandchild have graced this earth!

Iras has been continuously involved in her community and has pursued this as her “career” but more so her “passion” throughout her entire adult lifetime. From volunteering in her community, serving faithfully in her church, being called and going on a mission with her beloved husband in her 7th decade, serving as President of the Wyoming Federation of Women’s Club (when living in Riverton), serving on that board for 21 years, being a member of the Salt Lake Symphonic Choir, and more!

At 89 she was approaching her ninth decade of life on this earth. She enjoyed very good health, a legacy of children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, and a recent great-great-grandchild to the tune of a small village! She made the Retreat at Sunbrook her home since the loss of her husband of 68 years and continued to be involved in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was not counting cards at the blackjack table, or singing out “BINGO” at the Retreat… with little sign of slowing down until she passed peacefully in her sleep on April 9, 2020!

Preceded in death by her beloved son, John Morris; her husband, Morris Trover; her parents, Ethyl (Teddy) and Leroy Wright; her brother, Walter; and a daughter-in-law, Michele.

She leaves behind her sons: Mike (Shanna) and Clay (Cindy); and daughters: Tera (Randall), Toni (Randy) and Karla (John). Also, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a new great-great-grandchild, along with friends too numerous to mention both here in Utah, in Wyoming and as far away as Japan.

A very special thanks to the Retreat at Sunbrook here in St. George and specifically to Garrett, Dustin, Alexis, Meghan, Amanda and the wonderfully amazing staff that has been home & family to her these past two years.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary,