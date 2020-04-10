Riverton Schools’ WiFi Spots announced

From Fremont County School District #25: To access drive-up WiFi in Riverton and surrounding areas to complete or download/upload school work, here is a list of available locations. As a reminder, folks who use these locations should remain in their vehicles or remain at least 6 feet apart outside the vehicle to comply with social distancing regulations:



Union Wireless – 214, East Main Street, Riverton, St. Stephens

Blue Sky Hall – Ethete Road, Ethete, Riverton,

Great Plains Hall – 11, Great Plains Road, Arapahoe, Riverton,

Wind River Internet – 1100, West Main Street, Saint Stephens, Riverton,

Riverton High School – 2001, West Sunset Drive, Saint Stephens, Riverton,

Riverton Middle School – 840, Major Avenue, Saint Stephens, Riverton,

Aspen Early Learning Center – Aspen Park Elementary, 1620, East Sunset Drive, Riverton,

Arby’s – 1140, West Main Street, Saint Stephens, Riverton,

Burger King – 2150, North Federal Boulevard, Riverton,

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery – 203, East Main Street, Saint Stephens, Riverton,

Comfort Inn 2020, North Federal Boulevard, Riverton,

CWC Central Wyoming College, 2660, Peck Avenue, Saint Stephens, Riverton,

Dominos 804, North Federal Boulevard, Riverton

Famous Footwear 1186, West Main Street, Saint Stephens, Riverton,

Hampton North Federal Boulevard, Riverton

Holiday Inn9 00, East Sunset Drive, Riverton

KFC 830, North Federal Boulevard, Riverton

Pizza Hut North Federal Boulevard, Riverton

Riverton Public Library – 1330, West Park Avenue, Saint Stephens, Riverton,

Subway – 900, West Main Street, Saint Stephens, Riverton

Sundowner – North Federal Boulevard, Riverton

Taco Johns – 623, West Main Street, Saint Stephens, Riverton

Teton Athletic Club – Flag Drive, Riverton

Kinnear Store – 11519, US 26, Johnstown, Riverton

Midvale Store – 1550, Missouri Valley Road, Midvale, Riverton

Kinnear Fire Station – 11521, US 26, Johnstown, Riverton

Missouri Valley Fire Station – 330, Missouri Valley Road, Midvale, Riverton,

Midvale Fire Station- Missouri Valley Road, Midvale, Riverton

North Portal Fire Station – Sand Mesa, Riverton

—

Here is a link to a map of the WiFi spots: FCSD #25 Wifi Map