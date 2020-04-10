Breaking News

April Inflow Forecast for Wind & Big Horn Basins

Article Updated: April 10, 2020
Boysen Reservoir Aerial view. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Bureau of Reclamation’s April forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Wind River and Bighorn River Basins is as follows:

Wind River – April through July snowmelt runoff into the Wind River above Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 500,000 af, which is 114% of the 30-year average of 437,900 af.

Bull Lake Reservoir – April through July snowmelt runoff into Bull Lake Reservoir from Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 145,000 af, which is 101% of the 30-year average of 143,800 af.

Boysen Reservoir – Wind River April through July inflow to Boysen Reservoir is forecast at 700,000 af, which is 113% of the 30-year average of 617,400 af.

Buffalo Bill Reservoir – Shoshone River April through July inflow to Buffalo Bill Reservoir is forecast at 900,000 af, which is 121% of the 30-year average of 742,600 af.

Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 1,468,900 acre-feet (af), which is 117% of the 30-year average of 1,256,400 af.

