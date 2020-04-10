April Inflow Forecast for Wind & Big Horn Basins

The Bureau of Reclamation’s April forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Wind River and Bighorn River Basins is as follows:

Wind River – April through July snowmelt runoff into the Wind River above Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 500,000 af, which is 114% of the 30-year average of 437,900 af.

Bull Lake Reservoir – April through July snowmelt runoff into Bull Lake Reservoir from Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 145,000 af, which is 101% of the 30-year average of 143,800 af.

Boysen Reservoir – Wind River April through July inflow to Boysen Reservoir is forecast at 700,000 af, which is 113% of the 30-year average of 617,400 af.

Buffalo Bill Reservoir – Shoshone River April through July inflow to Buffalo Bill Reservoir is forecast at 900,000 af, which is 121% of the 30-year average of 742,600 af.

Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 1,468,900 acre-feet (af), which is 117% of the 30-year average of 1,256,400 af.