From the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

AMBER ALERT ACTIVATION ON BEHALF OF THE FREMONT COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE. BIOLOGICAL MOTHER ABDUCTED HER 4 CHILDREN. AGES OF 5, 6, 11, AND 14. VEHICLE IS A BLACK 2019 DODGE PICK UP WITH NO PLATES. POSSIBLY HAS FREMONT MOTORS TEMPORARY REGISTRATION AND POSSIBLY PULLING A CAMPER TRAILER.