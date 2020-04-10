Breaking News

Alignment of three planets was visible this morningt

News Director
Article Updated: April 10, 2020
Comments Off on Alignment of three planets was visible this morningt
From bottom left to top right: You can see Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. NWS-RIW photo

Three planets were in close proximity this morning and our friends at the National Weather Service Forecast office at Riverton Regional Airport caught a good image of them. From bottom left to top right: You can see Mars, Saturn and Jupiter.

Post navigation

Posted in: