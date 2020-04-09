Welfare checks check out OK

The Dispatch Center at the county sheriff’s office in Lander received 32 calls for service on Wednesday, including 14 ambulance calls. One individual was booked into the detention center which today is responsible for 121 inmates. There were no arrests by deputies.

From the call blotter:

A report of some kids playing in an abandoned house in Hudson was called in from the 400 block of Oklahoma Avenue.

A trespassing complaint in the Lander area is under investigation.

Deputies were asked to do welfare checks on several individuals around the county. No issues were found and everyone was okay.

Two fires were reported on Wednesday, one in the 800 block of the Blue Sky Highway and a grass fire on the Ethete Road. There were seven controlled burns called in as well.