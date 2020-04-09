Spring Flooding Chances are low in Wind River, Big Horn Basins

National Weather Service Hydrologist James Fahey in Riverton has released the forecast for the potential of spring flooding. He reported that early April snowpack and/or Snow Water Equivalents were above average from 105 to 115 percent of median across almost all major water basins in Wyoming. He noted Above average snow depths across western Wyoming and Above average soil moisture percentages across basins in northeastern Wyoming and potions of the Wind River Basin; below average soil moisture percentages across southern Wyoming.

He also said Widespread pine bark beetle damage from 2010 through 2018 can be found across the Upper North Platte, Little Snake, Laramie, and Wind River Basins.

Fahey said No significant precipitation trends exist during the spring runoff season from May to July while he said Above average temperatures are expected across central to western Wyoming during the runoff season.

Among the Highlights of his report, There is low Low to Moderate potential for snowmelt runoff flooding along portions of the Laramie and the Salt River Basins far western Wyoming, while All other headwater basins across Wyoming can expect a generally Lowpotential for flooding due to springtime snowmelt runoff…