Moonshine stolen; Firearm taken from unlocked vehicle

A sex offense reported just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday is under active investigation.

A report of someone breaking out a window on South Federal Boulevard was called in at 1:18 pm. A suspect was identified and a report is pending.

A resident in the 300 block of North 6th East reported a .22 rifle was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. A report is pending.

The theft of “Moonshine” was reported in the 600 block of West Main. The incident is under investigation.

Arrests/Citations:

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 19-year-old student at Central Wyoming College was reported for having drug paraphernalia and was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

William Yellowrobe, 47, Lander. Arrested. Domestic Assault

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law