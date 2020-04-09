Jackson Distillery delivered hand sanitizer to county

During a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee reported a distillery in Jackson had provided 25 gallons of hand sanitizer to Fremont County earlier this week for use by Health Providers and First Responders.

The 80 percent alcohol hand sanitizer was distilled by Jackson Hole Still Works, one of the state’s partnering distilleries. Distillery spokesman Chas Marsh said his company was honored to do the work. He said “The teamwork of the Wyoming distillers involved in producing hand sanitizer has been nothing short of amazing, and he said his company is excited to get more product to our frontline responders who are acting as our defense between the virus and the great people of Wyoming, and they are all heroes.”