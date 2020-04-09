Forty Sent home in Riverton this week with Covid-19 symptons; Numbers climbing

Today’s Coronavirus update…

On this Thursday morning, there are 230 laboratory-confirmed cases and 73 probable cases in Wyoming according to the Wyoming Department of Health update late Wednesday.

Locally, Fremont County has 38 confirmed cases and seven probable cases. Laramie County continues to lead the state with 53 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases, Teton County has 45 confirmed and 14 probable, Natrona has 27 cases and 7 probable, and Sheridan has 12 cases and three probable. Hot Springs county has yet to confirm any cases and Washakie County reports five cases with three probable.

Covid-19 Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory total 2,567,

One test was completed at the CDC lab and commercial labs reported completing 1,582 tests

During a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee reported that Personal Protective Gear, or PPE in the county was “adequate” for now. He said several hundred N-95 masks were delivered this past week and that several hundred more are expected this coming week. He said the masks are being conservatively used for health care workers.

Gee said the numbers of people from Riverton ordered to self isolate have gone up with 40 individuals sent home due to lack of test kits; Here are the latest county numbers:

Consultations at Clinics directed an additional 67 people to self-isolate from 4/6/20 to 4/7/20 – Self-Isolated by Municipality: 13 Lander, 40 Riverton, 1 in Dubois, 9 in Fort Washakie, 1 in Ethete and 3 at Arapahoe. The total number of individuals directed to self isolate in the last 14 days totals over over 750 Individuals. According to Fremont County Public Health Nurses who have been calling those in self-isolation, a total of 39 county residents have reported being recovered from the Covid-19 Virus since the beginning of self-isolation. Over 750 people have been asked to self isolate.

Dr. Gee also reported that if a surge in cases were to occur, the county is currently able to manage such a surge in current facilities. He also said the number of ventilators, used in the most serious cases to assist a patient’s breathing, are adequate depending on the volume of income cases.

Dr. Gee also recommended people continue to follow the CDC and Fremont County Health Guidelines of wearing a cloth mask when in public, practicing social distancing of at least six feet between individuals, washing your hands frequently, not touching your face and to restrict traveling outside the home.





