A report of fraudulent charges on a credit card was received in Lander on Wednesday. A report was taken.

A verbal dispute between a mother and a son that apparently occurred in a stopped vehicle at North 1st and Adams that then spun out was calmed by an officer who issued the two a warning.

Arrests/Citations:

Andrew Sossaman, 25, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Violence.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law