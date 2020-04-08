Shoshone Enrolled Members: Help Needed for Grant Language Preservation

Eastern Shoshone Enrolled Members, Descendants of Enrolled Members and Relatives of Enrolled Members:

Your valuable input is requested. Be a crucial and valuable part of preserving the Eastern Shoshone language. Join a cyber group of committed tribal members to make the best project possible.

A planning committee—in cooperation with the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center—plans to submit a Native Language Preservation and Maintenance grant application to the Administration of Native Americans by June 1, 2020. All tribal members, descendants of tribal members and relatives of enrolled tribal members are invited to share their ideas. Please join FREE tele-meetings on April 10, 17, and 24 from 5 to 6 p.m.

April 10 meeting Agenda: Introduction, Background Information, Brainstorm Ideas for the project. Call 1-717-275-8940, Access Code-6965975#.

April 17 meeting Agenda: Draft Project Plan from 4/10/20 meeting. Call 1-717-275-8940, Access Code-6965975#.

April 24 meeting Agenda: Review of Eastern Shoshone Language Preservation Project Abstract. Call 1-717-275-8940, Access Code-6965975#.

Your input is extremely valuable and has the potential to help preserve, maintain and revitalize the Shoshone Language for generations to come.