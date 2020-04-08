Need a Furry Companion; Pet Adoption still available

While the Covid-19 Pandemic is resulting in many people staying at home at the Governor’s urging, there is a way to fight off loneliness if one is home alone.

The Riverton PAWS For Life Animal Adoption Center has a good number of dogs and cats available for adoption or fostering. PAWS’ spokeswoman Pamela Canham said today those folks interested in getting a dog can log on to Petango.com, enter Riverton’s zip code of 82501 and see what pets are available locally.

If interested in a cat, you want to donate or drop of Purina brand food and/or cleaning supplies, call Gina at the shelter at 857-6002 and make an appointment. The lobby is closed otherwise.

** information on Remi:

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mix

Australian Shepherd / Mix Age: 8m 1d Gender: Female

8m 1d Female Color: Black / Brown

Black / Brown Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Yes Size: Medium

Remi and her sister were surrendered to us by their owner when their behavior issues got out of hand, plus they were moving. They chewed up couches and ate the baby’s clothes. We recommended crate training but they were no longer interested in keeping them.

They had never been on a leash and had lived in the one home their whole short lives.

Remi has had a harder time adapting than her sister. She was scared and defensive when she came in. She still has not got the idea of leash training and thinks it is a terrible thing. She has really warmed up to the loves we give. She is submissive now. Strangers can pet her, but if she feels uncertain, she turns over on her belly and submits.

With the right home and patience, we truly feel she will blossom. She has already made positive strides here.

Interested in this animal? Click here!

