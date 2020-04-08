Cowboy Logo Best in Nation

The University of Wyoming’s Iconic logo of Stub Farlow astride Steamboat is the winner of this spring’s National NCAA Division I College Sports Logo contest. Wyoming’s bucking horse and ride defeated the Jackrabbit logo of South Dakota State University.

En route to the win, Wyoming’s Cowboy topped the mascots from from Brigham Young University, North Dakota State, Boise State, San Jose State. and Creighton. SDSU made the final with wins over East Carolina, Penn State, Army, Idaho State and Wichita State.