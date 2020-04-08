2020 College National Finals Rodeo Cancelled

** Press Release **

It is with very heavy hearts that the NIRA and the CNFR Committee announce the cancellation of the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, June 14th – 20th. As everyone involved with this event can testify, this is not the outcome we were hoping for, but public safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic is our most important concern.

We know that every student athlete, coach, school administrator, parent, and fan, grieves the loss of this special event. This is devastating for all of us, but mostly for the NIRA athletes. We share your grief. This is unprecedented. May we all heal, extend grace, and recover to a better world.

We are all in this together and are praying for our rodeo families.

NIRA Commissioner Roger Walters said, “We are devastated to be making this announcement. We wanted to be competing in Casper this summer, but we have to do the right thing to combat this Pandemic and keep our contestants and the State of Wyoming safe.”

The NIRA National Office continues to be on a “Stay at Home” order from the Washington State Governor until May 4th. This means that the staff is working off-site checking email and voice mail daily. You are invited to visit the NIRA’s web page: www.collegerodeo.com for more info on the NIRA.

