City Council approved $3.7-M project and Food Hub Waiver

Meeting in an empty audience chamber, the Riverton City Council Tuesday night approved a Riverton Food Hub request to waive its fees at the Airport. Mayor Richard Gard said since the number of flights by United Express had been reduced to once daily, business had significantly dropped off. The waiver request was approved, as was a proposal to place vending machines inside the airport’s security area as a temporary measure to give some food availability to the traveling public.

City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said the council approved the $3.697-million contract for High Country Construction of Lander to construct Phase Three of the Riverton Water Development Project. Tolstedt said the project will provide redundancy to the system and help with the pressurization of the city’s water lines, especially in the southwest section of the city.

Passed on First Reading following public hearing was an amended “Excessive Acceleration” ordinance. Tolstedt said the city’s attorney said the current statute was vague, and needed more specificity.

Mayor Gard said the City is applying for a $480,000 TAD Grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation to complete the decorative street lighting project from Sunset to just past Walmart. Gard said 51 street lights would be installed if the city is successful in obtaining the grant. The electric and bases for the light are already in place and were built this past summer when North Federal was reconstructed.

Gard also noted that the city employees are all at work and that services are still being provided in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic that has closed city buildings to the public. He said any needs by the public could be addressed through the city’s website or by calling city hall at 856-2227.

The Mayor said he is in nearly daily contact with the Fremont County Incident Management Team handling the local response to the Covid-19 Pandemic. He said he toured the SageWest Health Care Hospital in Lander over the past weekend and noted that of the hospital’s five ventilators, only three were in use.

“This pandemic is not easy, it’s tough on all of us and I hope we can open things back up again soon, but we’re still under the Governor’s order to stay at home,” he said.