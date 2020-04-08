Blue Sky Highway Project restarts; WYO 132

WY132 highway improvement project restarts near Ethete; paving scheduled to resume in May

Asphalt paving operations are scheduled to resume about May 1 on the Blue Sky Highway improvement project between US287 and Ethete.

With the warmer spring weather, prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander and several subcontractors have mobilized to the project to restart work on cattleguards, concrete irrigation structures, the pedestrian pathway between Ethete and Wyoming Indian Elementary School, highway accesses to private residences, and fencing.

“The second two-inch layer of asphalt paving work is scheduled to begin the last week of this month, around May 1,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “Seeding and reclamation, delineator installation, and a chip seal to the roadway will hopefully wrap up the project by the end of June.”

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander is the prime contractor on the $14.63 million WY132 improvement project. Improvements have included grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on 7 miles of WY132 north of Lander.

Real-time project updates on the Blue Sky Highway (WY132) project are available at #abetterbluesky.