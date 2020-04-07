Wear a Mask: 750 Residents in Self-Isolation From the Covid-19 Virus

Fremont County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 this (Tuesday) morning totals 38 individuals, including 24 in Lander, 1 in Riverton and 13 on the Wind River Reservation.

Consultations at clinics directed an additions 66 people to self-isolate over the weekend. This is over 750 in the last 14 days.

The new guidance from CDC and Fremont County Public Health Office Dr. Brian Gee is: “Wear a mask: Everyone. Please!”

WHY?

You might be infected, never feel sick and still spread the virus

Masks catch respiratory droplets spread while talking, breathing, coughing or sneezing from landing on other people and surfaces

Non medical cloth masks prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus

Masks protect workers in vital businesses from getting infected

Masks can be made from T-shirts or 100 percent cotton fabrics

Please stay at home as much as possible, practice social distancing of at least 6 ft everywhere, wash hands frequently, don’t touch your face. Wear a mask when in public

Do’s and Don’ts

Please don’t wear N95 and hospital surgical masks if possible: they are desperately needed by healthcare workers.

Do wash after each use…like after a trip to the grocery store

Don’t touch outside of mask if someone else coughs or sneezes on you. When you get home wash your hands. Remove the mask. Discard or launder the mask. Wash your hands again.

Do consider making extra masks for other people or to donate to clinics or businesses locally

Do wear a mask at home if you are sick. Do wear one if you are caring for a loved one who is sick. Masks should snugly cover entire mouth and nose.

“Wearing a mask like the CDC recommends should be seen as a badge of honor. If I’m wearing a mask out in public, it means I’m concerned about you, I’m concerned about my neighbors, I’m concerned about strangers on the chance that I’m infectious. I want to do my part in limiting how I might impact you. Thankyou.”

– Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee.