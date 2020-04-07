Stray Bobcat spotted; Theft of Purse & Money

A bobcat was reported walking down the Pure Gas Road at 7:25 Monday morning.

A state accident report is pending after a vehicle struck an obstacle on the side of the 400 block of South Broadway causing over $1000 in damage. The air bags were deployed in the crash. One person was reportedly injured.

A grandmother reported that a granddaughter had taken her purse that include a per-capita check, $30 in chase plus a debit card. A report is pending.

A hit and run driver struck a wall at Wind River Estates, took out several signs and fled the scene. A report was taken.

Arrests:

A Juvenile male was arrested for simple assault at SageWest Health Care in Riverton.

Kitty Federer, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.