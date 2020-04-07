Road-widening project scheduled south of Lander

Construction of a center-turn lane directly south of Lander on WY789/US287 is scheduled to begin by mid-April.

Prime contractor for the $1.9 million project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

The contractor began mobilizing equipment to the project work area on Monday, April 6.

Removal of shoulder surfacing, installation of culvert extensions, and topsoil stripping is scheduled to begin April 13.

“This project should improve highway safety directly south of Lander, and the center-turn lane should give drivers making left-hand turns some refuge from traffic driving through the area at higher speeds,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

Project work includes grading, draining, placing rock and gravel base, asphalt pavement surfacing, chip sealing and other work on about 1.3 miles of WY789/US287 directly south of Lander beginning at milepost 80.12 to the Lyons Valley Road.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.