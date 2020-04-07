Liquor theft reported; Ten unlocked vehicles ransacked, one firearm, one camera missing

The Lander Police Department received 11 calls for service on Monday. There were no arrests. An unknown man was reported to have stolen a bottle of liquor from Mr. D’s. Otherwise, a tow rope and hook was found on Canyon Street, a verbal family fight was reported on Jefferson Street, One incident of Harassment was called in and one VIN Inspection was placed on hold.

Over the weekend the LPD received 34 calls for service… from call blotter:

A woman reported the hood of her vehicle was “keyed” on Grand View Drive.

A pedestrian bench was broken off of its base on the Popo Agie Walkway behind the Maverik Country Store. There are no suspects.

Police received a total of ten reports of unlocked vehicles being entered and ranscked, Nothing appeared missing from eight of the reports but on Baldwin Drive one .45 caliber firearm was reported missing from a vehicle there and on Canyon Street a $12,00 value camera and lens was reportedly stolen.