Domestic Assault calls on the rise; Locks cut off storage unit; Coroner Calls

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 72 calls for service over the 72 hours from Friday through Monday morning. A total of 32 ambulance calls were received and there were five fire calls. Two individuals were booked into the detention center, which now contains 126 inmates, including one inmate on home detention and four inmates being held outside of the county. There were no arrests over the weekend.

From the call blotter:

A Dubois woman called to report that a number of young people were at the city park and were not social distancing. She was concerned they may be exposed to the coronavirus.

Two incidents of domestic assault were reported both in Riverton with both involving alcohol.

A fire was reported in a vehicle in a back yard on Two Valley Road next to a shed and a camper. The Fremont County Fire Protection District responded.

A report of “big” fireworks being shot off was received at 8:46 p.m. Saturday on Raintree Drive. A neighbor then reported that his dog took off after hearing the fireworks.

The theft of a vehicle is under active investigation. Details were redacted from the call log.

A woman reported that both locks had been cut off of her storage unit near Dubois and that two lock boxes were missing. That incident is also under active investigation.

Reports of a firearm being discharged on the West Rim Road in Red Canyon was received Saturday afternoon. A report is pending.

The county coroner’s office was called out twice during the weekend for apparent heart attack victims.

There were 26 controlled burns called in during the good weather over the weekend. Fire calls were for a fire on Soda Springs Drive, a vehicle crash on Shoyo Spur near Fort Washakie, two fire alarms in Lander and for the above mentioned vehicle fire on Two Valley Road.