Commissioners to act on Tax, Voting machines today

The Fremont County Commissioners are meeting this morning, in a virtual session as the courthouse is closed to the public. The meeting will be on the “Go to Meeting” app.

On the agenda are two significant items, first is a request to approve a ballot measure for a Fremont County half-cent sales tax for economic development and transportation. Committee members Kevin Kershisnik, Rajean Strube-Fossen and Gary Michaud will present the request for the ballot measure. All of the county’s municipalities have already approved putting the issue on the ballot, but the commission must also sign off.

The second major item is from C ounty Clerk Julie Freese on new voting machines and software for the upcoming primary and general elections. The agreement would be with the Wyoming Secretary of State. Freese will also discuss possible voting centers for the upcoming elections rather than precinct by precinct voting.

See the agenda below: