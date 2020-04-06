Vintage Vignette: 1900’s Local Lawyer and Poet Porter Coolidge

By Jean Matheson Haugen

Porter Coolidge was a busy and well known lawyer in the bustling little burg of Lander between 1900 and 1910 and later years. His stone-built home still stands in the Patten Addition in south Lander on South Third Street and another home now painted white, directly across the street.

He was involved in many activities in the town that was growing a great deal since the railroad had arrived in October, 1906.

In the February 22, 1928 issue of the “Wyoming State Journal”, an article noted another talent of Porter Coolidge–he was a well known poet of the area and also wrote songs.

His first book of poetry, “Songs From the Last West” had just been published by Christopher Publishing House of Boston, Massachusetts.

It was noted, “the poems are real, vibrant with action and express the deep thoughts of one who has known the allurement of the west.” Frederick Boothroyd, famous English and American composer, found it possible to adapt the Coolidge poems to intricate scores, producing classics in poetry and music.

In the 1980’s, Coolidge’s daughter, Mrs. Casteel, donated two volumes of the books to the Fremont County Pioneer Museum–an appropriate place for the art of a pioneer lawyer and poet.

