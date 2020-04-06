Ten more Covid-19 Cases locally over the weekend

At this time there are 200 reported CODVID-19 cases in Wyoming. Thirty-Seven of those cases are in Fremont County. Ten new cases were identified over the weekend, nine cases all in Lander and all related to the outbreak at the Showboat Retirement Center. One additional case was reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, the origin unknown at this point.

Testing was ordered earlier this week for the remainder of all residents and employees of the Showboat center. The more testing that is done in Fremont County is likely to find additional cases.

Laramie County continues to lead the state in the number of Coronavirus positive infections with 44, Teton County has 40, Fremont County with 37, Natrona County reports 23 cases today and Sheridan County has 12.

For the latest state numbers, see the Wyoming Department of Health’s Covid-19 Information page.